Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2019, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters:

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. Appointment of M/s. P M Agarwal & Co., Practicing Company Secretary (COP No. 19363) as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2018-19.

The Results has also been sent for publication in English Newspaper and one Local Language Newspaper.

