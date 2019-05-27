Subject: Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, and Outcome of Board Meeting conducted on 27th May 2019.



Dear Sir / Madam,



This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today at their registered office. The Board considered and approved the following:



1) Audited Financial Results and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended on 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulation, 2015.



The meeting started at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 05:15 p.m.



Please find attached the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith the Audited Report from the Auditors of the Company.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Kshitiz Investment Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com