Kuantum Papers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, it was informed that the next meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at Saila Khurd, Distt. Hoshiarpur, Punjab, inter alia, to review and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



