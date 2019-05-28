Kulkarni Power & Tools Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend @15% on Equity Shares for the year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Kulkarni Power & Tools Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd

