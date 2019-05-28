Kulkarni Power & Tools Ltd. - Compliance Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Certificate alongwith statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31stMarch,2019 issued by Mr. Dharmendra R. Prabhukhot, Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditors of the Company for your record.

Pdf Link: Kulkarni Power & Tools Ltd. - Compliance Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.