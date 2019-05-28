Kulkarni Power & Tools Ltd. - Compliance Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Certificate alongwith statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31stMarch,2019 issued by Mr. Dharmendra R. Prabhukhot, Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditors of the Company for your record.

