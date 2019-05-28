Kulkarni Power & Tools Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend @ 15 % on Equity Shares for the year ended on 31.03.2019, in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019, subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 28, 2019
