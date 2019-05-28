Kwality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This refers to our intimation dated 21st May, 2019, in relation to Meeting for approval of Audited Financial Statements to be held on 28th May, 2019.



In this connection, it is hereby informed that due to non-finalization of consolidated Financial Statement, the meeting is rescheduled for May 30, 2019.



The Trading window for dealing with securities of the Company by Promoter, Directors, Designated Employees including their relatives and all connected persons, as per the Code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading, framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will remain closed upto 01st June, 2019.



Kindly take the above information on your record in compliance to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Kwality Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Reschedulement Of The Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com