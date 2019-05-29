Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly note that the seventh meeting of CoC of Kwality Limited is schedule to be held on 30th May, 2019 at 03:30 PM at The Claridges, Viceregal Hall, 12 Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi - 110011 as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code).

Pdf Link: Kwality Limited - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com