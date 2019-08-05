Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III: Part A, sub clause 16 (i), it is hereby intimated that the Resolution Professional of Kwality Limited (a company undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016) has received one resolution plan for Kwality Limited. The resolution plan will be placed for discussion amongst the CoC members in the meeting scheduled to be held on 6th August, 2019 as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code).

Pdf Link: Kwality Limited - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Resolution Plans received by Resolution Professional

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com