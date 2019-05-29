Kwality Limited - Corrigendum To Intimation For Cancellation Of Employee Stock Options (Esops)

This has reference to our communique dated May 28, 2019 on the subject.

In this context, it is clarified that, the date 10/12/2019, mentioned in Chart in column 2 & 3 respectively in the said communique, is 10/12/2018. Due to typographical mistake the same is printed as 10/12/2019 in place of correct date 10/12/2018. Accordingly the correct date be read as 10/12/2018 for the purpose.

Published on May 29, 2019
