This has reference to our communique dated May 28, 2019 on the subject.



In this context, it is clarified that, the date 10/12/2019, mentioned in Chart in column 2 & 3 respectively in the said communique, is 10/12/2018. Due to typographical mistake the same is printed as 10/12/2019 in place of correct date 10/12/2018. Accordingly the correct date be read as 10/12/2018 for the purpose.



Pdf Link: Kwality Limited - Corrigendum To Intimation For Cancellation Of Employee Stock Options (Esops)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com