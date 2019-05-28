Remuneration, Compensation and Nomination Committee meeting dated 28th May, 2019 was held under the supervision and control of Mr. Shailendra Ajmera, Resolution Professional along with two Independent Directors, whereby, 1414800 (Fourteen Lakh Fourteen Thousand and Eight Hundred) ESOPs granted to Employees of Kwality Limited

Pdf Link: Kwality Limited - Intimation For Cancellation Of Employee Stock Options (Esops) Granted To The Employees Of Kwality Limited Under Kwality Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 In Terms Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com