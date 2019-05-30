We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company have inter alia Considered and approved the Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year/ Year Ended 31st March, 2019. The said Audited Financial Results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors.



Pdf Link: Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com