K.Z.Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

As per Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit you the Newspaper copy of the Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2018, as published in the Newspaper in English as well as Gujarati language.

