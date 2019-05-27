It is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 from 11.00 am to 12.30 pm at the Registered Office of the Company, and resolutions related to following agenda were passed:



1) Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.



2) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2018-19.



3) Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: K.Z.Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

