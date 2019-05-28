The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda:

1.Audited Financial Result for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019;



2.Auditors Report on Audited Financial Result - for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. we do hereby confirm that the Statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. C A S & Co have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Lactose (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com