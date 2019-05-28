Lactose (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda:
1.Audited Financial Result for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019;

2.Auditors Report on Audited Financial Result - for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. we do hereby confirm that the Statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. C A S & Co have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Lactose (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Lactose (India) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.