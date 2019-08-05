In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 05th August, 2019, has, inter alia, considered and approved to avail term loan/working capital facility upto Rs.50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crores Only) from Banks/Financial Institution.



Pdf Link: Lactose (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com