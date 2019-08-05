Pursuant to Regulation 47 and other applicable Regulations of securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Copy of Notice of Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday August 09, 2019 published in following Newspaper on August 03, 2019



1. THE FREE PRESSS JOURNAL -ENGLISH LANGUAGE and

2. NAVSHAKTI- MARATHI LANGUAGE.



Kindly take the same on your record.



Pdf Link: Lahoti Overseas Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

