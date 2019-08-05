Lahoti Overseas Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 and other applicable Regulations of securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Copy of Notice of Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday August 09, 2019 published in following Newspaper on August 03, 2019

1. THE FREE PRESSS JOURNAL -ENGLISH LANGUAGE and
2. NAVSHAKTI- MARATHI LANGUAGE.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Pdf Link: Lahoti Overseas Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Lahoti Overseas Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.