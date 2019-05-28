Sub: Issue of Duplicate Share Certificate - Reg.

Ref: Our letter No.LAL:CS: BSE: LSC:2019-20 dated 16.05.2019



We refer our above cited letter and enclose herewith the copy of the Letter No. LAL/SE/ID/INW-69951 dated 27.05.2019 sent by M/s.SKDC Consultants Ltd, Registrars and Share Transfer Agents of the Company intimating the issue of Duplicate Share Certificate No.51018 for 100 shares to SRI SINGANALLOR VENKATARAMAN RAMANI the Shareholder of the Company as per Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 in lieu of share certificates reported lost.

Please take the above on record.



Pdf Link: Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com