Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBi (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulation, 2015, We wish to inform that Sri.Basavaraju (DIN: 01252772) has retired as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 05.08.2019.

