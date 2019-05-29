In compliance with the applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Regulations), this is to inform that an analyst call related to financial results was held on 29.05.2019.



Further, in compliance with the SEBI Regulations, the audio file of the meeting has been made available in the website of our Bank and can be accessed at the following link:



http://www.lvbank.com/InvestorPresentation.aspx



Once the transcript of the meeting is ready, the same shall be replaced in place of the audio file in the above link.



This is for your kind information.





Pdf Link: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com