Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

In compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Regulations), the Investor Presentation is made available in our website at the following link:

http://www.lvbank.com/Performance_Highlights.aspx

This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor