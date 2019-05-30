Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. - Re-Opening Of Trading Window

The trading window shall be reopened on May 31, 2019 consequent to declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2019 on 28.05.2019.

