Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May 2019 had inter-alia considered and approved the following;

1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the following documents;

a) Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

b) Auditors Report on Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2019, further note that the statutory auditors of the Company have expressed an unmodified audit opinion in this regard.

c) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.1/- per share of Rs.5/- each (20% on the face value of Rs.5/- each) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



3. To convene the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday the 26th September, 2019

4. Re-appointment of Mr. Vastupal Rajnikant Mehta (holding DIN:02368358) as an Independent Director of the Company for the second term in at the ensuing annual general meeting.

5. Re-appointment of Mr. Deepak Padamshi Malani (holding DIN:02400928) as an Independent Director of the Company for the second term in at the ensuing annual general meeting.

6. Re-appointment of Mr. Meenakshi Sundaram Rajkumar (holding DIN: 06935422) as an Independent Director of the Company for the second term in at the ensuing annual general meeting.

