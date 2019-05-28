Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (SEBI Regulations)

Pursuant to the Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the half yearly disclosure of Related Party Transactions for March 2019, prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (SEBI Regulations)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd

