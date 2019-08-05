Pursuant to the Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is the Addendum to the Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11.00 a.m. along with Revised Proxy form.





Addendum to the Notice of the 36th AGM is available on the website of the Company www.leenaconsultancy.in.



Please take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Leena Consultancy Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com