Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copies of the notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 4.00 p.m. at Rahejas, Corner of Main Avenue & V. P. Road, Santacruz - West, Mumbai - 400 054 published in Free Press Journal, and in Navshakti, in English language on 4th August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Leena Consultancy Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com