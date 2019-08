the following Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are now severally authorised to determine materiality of an event or information and for making disclosure to the Stock Exchanges:



1. Mrs. Bhairavi Kadakia

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Rahejas, Corner of Main Avenue & V. P.

Road, Santacruz - West,

Mumbai - 400 054

Phone: +91 9930330732

Email : [email protected]



2. Mr. Kirtikumar Ramanlal Shah, Additional Director (Executive Director)

C-301, Lumbini Palace

Tejpal Road,

Mumbai - 400 057

Tel : +91 9323585099

Email: [email protected]









