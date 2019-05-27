Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(6) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company will host a Conference Call on Q4 & FY 2019 results with Investors and Analysts on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 02.00 P.M (IST). Details of the calls with Investors and Analysts are enclosed.

The same are also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.lemontreehotels.com

Published on May 27, 2019
