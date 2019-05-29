Lerthai Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (the Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, have designated Ms. Sneha Khandelwal, the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, as an interim Chief financial Officer of the Company.



