Lerthai Finance Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (the Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has taken the following decisions:



a) Approved the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019. The said financial results duly signed by the Chairman and Director of the Company, Mr. Shao Xing Max Yang are attached along with the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for your information and record.

b) Designated Ms. Sneha Khandelwal, the Company Secretary and Compliance officer, as an interim Chief financial Officer of the Company.



Kindly take the said information on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same please.



