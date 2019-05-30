Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 30/05/2019
The Board,Inter alia considered and approved
Audited financial results for half year and financial year ended on 31.03.2019 along with Unmodified Independent Audit Report.

Pdf Link: Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
