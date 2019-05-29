Lgb Forge Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions

Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of Listing Regulations, enclosed the details of the Related party transactions for the half year ended 31.03.2019.

Pdf Link: Lgb Forge Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
LGB Forge Ltd

