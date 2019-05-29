L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros.Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a Consolidated basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards for the half year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros.Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)

