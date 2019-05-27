This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27.05.2019 have issued and allotted 20,50,000 Equity Shares @ Rs. 10/- each to Promoter Group upon conversion of 20,50,000 Warrants issued and allotted on preferential basis on 7.12.2017 in respect of which the right to conversion has been exercised by the respective allottees upon receipt of balance 75% of warrant price in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 as per the details attached herewith.



Pdf Link: Libord Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com