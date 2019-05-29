Libord Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

In pursuance to the provisions of Regulations 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to intimate you that Mr. Rajan Rawat, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been relieved from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company on the close of working hours on 28th May, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com