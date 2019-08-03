Please refer to our letter Ref.:LICHFL/CS/noticebm dated July 25, 2019 regarding publishing of Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



In this connection we are forwarding herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 in the prescribed format alongwith Limited Review. The Unaudited Financial Results and Auditors Report on Limited Review of Unaudited Financial Results were considered and approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 03rd August, 2019 as considered and recommended by the Audit Committee.



Pdf Link: Lic Housing Finance Ltd. - Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com