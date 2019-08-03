It is hereby informed that pursuant to the authorization given by the Board, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 03rd August, 2019 has approved the allotment of 25,95,820 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each to the Lloyds Employees Welfare Trust. These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company, in all respects.



The shares allotted to Lloyds Employees Welfare Trust shall be allocated to Employees upon exercise of options vested to them by the Company from time to time.



With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company will accordingly increase from Rs. 22,25,82,580 to Rs. 22,51,78,400.



You are requested to take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com