Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 (1) (a) and 47(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have pleasure to furnish herewith the news paper clippings of Unaudited Financial Results of Quarter ended 30th June, 2019, published in newspapers - Business Standard (English) and Mumbai Lakshdweep (Marathi) on 04th August, 2019.
Kindly take note of the same.

Pdf Link: Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

