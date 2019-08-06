Pursuant to Regulation 47 (1) (a) and 47(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have pleasure to furnish herewith the news paper clippings of Unaudited Financial Results of Quarter ended 30th June, 2019, published in newspapers - Business Standard (English) and Mumbai Lakshdweep (Marathi) on 04th August, 2019.

Kindly take note of the same.



Pdf Link: Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

