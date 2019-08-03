Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 03rd August, 2019, has interalia approved the following businesses.



1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



2. Revised Whistle Blower Policy.



3. Change in the authority for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information.



4. Proposal to avail additional term loan of Rs. 10 Crores from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited on the similar terms and conditions of the existing term.



The meeting started at 11.30 a.m. and was concluded at 03.30 p.m.



