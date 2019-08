The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 03rd August, 2019 authorized Mr. Riyaz Shaikh, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Sneha Yezarkar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, to determine the Materiality of any event or information, to classify any event or information as a Material Event or Information and to make disclosure of such Material Event or Information to the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com