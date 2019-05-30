Lohia Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Recommendation of Dividend @ Re.0.20 (twenty paise) (exclusive of Corporate Dividend Tax) per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each

