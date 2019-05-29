Longview Tea Company Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter-alia has approved and taken on records the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following:



1. Statement showing the Audited financial results for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2019 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities;

2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results;

3. Declaration of Unmodified Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.40 p.m.



