Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the notice informing the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company to consider unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 has been published in Business Standard and Mumbai Lakshadeep on August 06, 2019.

Pdf Link: Looks Health Services Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com