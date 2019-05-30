Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Reappointment of Mr. Madhav Dhir as Whole Time Director of the Company and appointment of Mr. Anish Kumar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Published on May 30, 2019
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd

