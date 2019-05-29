Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 commenced at 5.00 PM and concluded at 7.35 PM, inter-alia, considered and approved the following items:



1. Standalone Audited Financial Results alongwith the Audit Report of the Company for Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Re-appointment and payment of remuneration to Mr. Madhav Dhir, Whole Time Director of the Company.

3. Appointment of Mr. Anish Kumar as Company Secretary and Complaince Officer of the Company.



We further confirm and declare that the Audit Report is with unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors of the Company.



Kindly take the above in your record and acknowledge.



Pdf Link: Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com