Lotus Chocolate Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that, the meeting of Board of Directors was held today on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at 04:45 P.M., wherein the Board, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 as reviewed by Audit Committee. Enclosing herewith the said Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report and a declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



The Board Meeting was concluded at 05:40 P.M.



