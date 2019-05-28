Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

After much deliberation, the management has decided not to declare dividends for the financial year ending 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd

