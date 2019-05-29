Lovable Lingerie Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Director in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 29,2019, have inter-alia considered the Audited financial results of the Company Auditors for the Forth Quarter and year ended March 31,2019.

Pdf Link: Lovable Lingerie Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Lovable Lingerie Ltd

