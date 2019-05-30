Loyal Equipments Limited has informed BSE that the Extract of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended i.e. March 31, 2019 of the Company was published in Financial Express (All India English Edition) and Financial Express (Gujarati Edition) on May 30, 2019 which is enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Loyal Equipments Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com