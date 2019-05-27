L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. - Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed disclosure of related party transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the applicable accounting standards.

We request you to take the aforesaid on records.

Pdf Link: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. - Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.